|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Valley Park
|9
|8
|11
|16
|8
|52
|Brentwood
|9
|7
|13
|15
|4
|48
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valley Park
|15-8
|7-1
|1243/54
|1119/49
|Brentwood
|6-15
|3-5
|922/40
|1063/46
|Valley Park
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Will Geary (#10, So.)
|28
|11-19
|0-3
|6-8
|3
|Tim Coleman (#5, Fr.)
|10
|2-6
|2-9
|0
|0
|Tarron Walker-Townsend (#3, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2-3
|0
|0
|Isaiah Rose (#54, Sr.)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-2
|2
|Rashon Bonnett (#22, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|4
|Clark Menley (#24, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0-6
|0-1
|2
|Jayden Boulding (#20, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-2
|1-2
|1
|Valley Park
|Individual stats Have not been reported.