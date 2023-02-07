|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Valley Park
|18
|15
|16
|10
|59
|Maplewood-RH
|5
|9
|19
|15
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valley Park
|16-8
|8-1
|1302/54
|1167/49
|Maplewood-RH
|12-11
|8-1
|1104/46
|1028/43
People are also reading…
|Valley Park
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Will Geary (#10, So.)
|20
|7
|0
|6-10
|2
|Isaiah Rose (#54, Sr.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-2
|0
|Clark Menley (#24, So.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Tim Coleman (#5, Fr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-6
|0
|Rashon Bonnett (#22, So.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-6
|3
|Jayden Boulding (#20, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-5
|4
|Valley Park
|Individual stats Have not been reported.