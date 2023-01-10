Box: Valley Park 68, Bayless 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Valley Park
|0
|0
|0
|0
|68
|Bayless
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valley Park
|9-7
|2-0
|816/51
|806/50
|Bayless
|4-9
|1-1
|617/39
|706/44
|Valley Park
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Bayless
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jaylen Grant (#11, G, So.)
|25
|7
|1
|8
|0
|Gregory Martin (#5, F, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|David Uebari (#2, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Haroon Memic (#22, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ben Chavez-Medlin (#1, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0