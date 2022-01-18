Box: Valley Park 76, Hancock 70

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Valley Park
|19
|22
|21
|14
|76
|Hancock
|18
|19
|15
|18
|70
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valley Park
|5-9
|2-1
|696/50
|859/61
|Hancock
|1-14
|0-5
|555/40
|964/69
|Valley Park
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Will Geary (#33, 6-2, F)
|43
|16-27
|0-1
|11-14
|2
|Clark Menley (#23, 5-10, G)
|9
|0-1
|3-7
|0-2
|2
|Jayden Boulding (#20, 5-9, G, So.)
|7
|3-4
|0
|1-3
|4
|Josh Parson (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|2
|Tarron Walker-Townsend (#34, 5-9, G, So.)
|5
|0-4
|1-3
|2-2
|5
|Jamaz Cook Jr. (#12, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|1-2
|0-2
|1-2
|1
|Ryndea Burnett (#1, 5-10, G)
|3
|1-2
|0-2
|1-4
|4
|Valley Park
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
