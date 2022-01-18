 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Valley Park 76, Hancock 70
Box: Valley Park 76, Hancock 70

1234Final
Valley Park1922211476
Hancock1819151870
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Valley Park5-92-1696/50859/61
Hancock1-140-5555/40964/69
Valley ParkPtsFG3FGFTFL
Will Geary (#33, 6-2, F)4316-270-111-142
Clark Menley (#23, 5-10, G)90-13-70-22
Jayden Boulding (#20, 5-9, G, So.)73-401-34
Josh Parson (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)63-5002
Tarron Walker-Townsend (#34, 5-9, G, So.)50-41-32-25
Jamaz Cook Jr. (#12, 5-10, G, Jr.)31-20-21-21
Ryndea Burnett (#1, 5-10, G)31-20-21-44
Valley Park
Individual stats Have not been reported.
