Box: Valley Park 48, Bayless 44
Box: Valley Park 48, Bayless 44

1234Final
Bayless000044
Valley Park000048
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless4-152-6750/391007/53
Valley Park5-93-4572/30799/42
Bayless
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Valley ParkPtsFG3FGFTFL
Justin Lockhart (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)23625-82
Billy Cahalane (#30, 6-10, C, Sr.)10500-30
Jake Marietta (#12, 6-1, F, Sr.)63001
Dominic Copeland (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)4200-14
Isaac Bruns (#54, 6-2, F, Sr.)4102-24
Ian Steinkamp (#4, 5-11, G, Jr.)1001-34
