Box: Valley Park 48, Bayless 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Valley Park
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|4-15
|2-6
|750/39
|1007/53
|Valley Park
|5-9
|3-4
|572/30
|799/42
|Bayless
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Valley Park
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Justin Lockhart (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|23
|6
|2
|5-8
|2
|Billy Cahalane (#30, 6-10, C, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-3
|0
|Jake Marietta (#12, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Dominic Copeland (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|4
|Isaac Bruns (#54, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|4
|Ian Steinkamp (#4, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|4