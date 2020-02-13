Box: Valley Park 71, Principia 66
Box: Valley Park 71, Principia 66

123456Final
Principia91218146766
Valley Park1116151361071
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Principia5-150-4977/491149/57
Valley Park6-113-5747/37998/50
Principia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Valley ParkPtsFG3FGFTFL
Billy Cahalane (#30, 6-10, C, Sr.)218-1505-92
Justin Lockhart (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)185-130-28-174
Isaac Bruns (#54, 6-2, F, Sr.)132-42-33-40
Ian Steinkamp (#4, 5-11, G, Jr.)103-40-14-42
Jake Marietta (#12, 6-1, F, Sr.)50-41-32-44
Dominic Copeland (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)30-103-40
Demetrius Johnson (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)10-30-11-20
