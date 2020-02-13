Box: Valley Park 71, Principia 66

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|Final
|Principia
|9
|12
|18
|14
|6
|7
|66
|Valley Park
|11
|16
|15
|13
|6
|10
|71
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Principia
|5-15
|0-4
|977/49
|1149/57
|Valley Park
|6-11
|3-5
|747/37
|998/50
|Principia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Valley Park
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Billy Cahalane (#30, 6-10, C, Sr.)
|21
|8-15
|0
|5-9
|2
|Justin Lockhart (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|18
|5-13
|0-2
|8-17
|4
|Isaac Bruns (#54, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|13
|2-4
|2-3
|3-4
|0
|Ian Steinkamp (#4, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|10
|3-4
|0-1
|4-4
|2
|Jake Marietta (#12, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|5
|0-4
|1-3
|2-4
|4
|Dominic Copeland (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|0
|3-4
|0
|Demetrius Johnson (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|1
|0-3
|0-1
|1-2
|0