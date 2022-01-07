Box: Valmeyer 36, Lebanon, Illinois 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lebanon, Illinois
|4
|15
|4
|4
|27
|Valmeyer
|13
|13
|3
|7
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lebanon, Illinois
|0-8
|0-4
|243/30
|426/53
|Valmeyer
|1-14
|1-4
|576/72
|889/111
|Lebanon, Illinois
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Valmeyer
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Vincent Oggero (#2, Jr.)
|13
|1-2
|3-6
|2-3
|2
|Mason Eschmann (#22)
|9
|4-8
|0
|1-2
|3
|Jordan McSchooler (#10, Sr.)
|8
|3-7
|0-2
|2-4
|2
|Evan Rowe-Brown (#55, Sr.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-3
|1
|Landon Roy (#14)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|0
