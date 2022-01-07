 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Valmeyer 36, Lebanon, Illinois 27
Box: Valmeyer 36, Lebanon, Illinois 27

1234Final
Lebanon, Illinois4154427
Valmeyer13133736
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lebanon, Illinois0-80-4243/30426/53
Valmeyer1-141-4576/72889/111
Lebanon, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.
ValmeyerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Vincent Oggero (#2, Jr.)131-23-62-32
Mason Eschmann (#22)94-801-23
Jordan McSchooler (#10, Sr.)83-70-22-42
Evan Rowe-Brown (#55, Sr.)31-201-31
Landon Roy (#14)30-11-100
