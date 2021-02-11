Box: Valmeyer 43, Red Bud 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Valmeyer
|13
|17
|5
|8
|43
|Red Bud
|6
|6
|20
|4
|36
-
Boys basketball notebook: Hazelwood Central rounding into shape; Pattonville scores 108
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 10
-
Belleville West surges past Collinsville in second half of Southwestern Conference contest
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Davis hits milestone as O'Fallon Christian gets season sweep of St. Dominic
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valmeyer
|1-0
|1-0
|43/43
|36/36
|Red Bud
|1-1
|1-1
|105/105
|87/87
|Valmeyer
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jacob Rowold (#30, G, Sr.)
|14
|2
|0
|10-13
|0
|Nathan Touchette (#14, G, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-4
|5
|Henry Weber (#40, P, Sr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-4
|1
|Conor Greer (#13, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-1
|2
|Harry Miller (#21, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Drew Shevlin (#2, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Logan Cathell (#3, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|7
|0
|2
|1-2
|2
|Mason Ferrell (#44, 6-9, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Parker Van Dorn (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|3
|Nic Fehr (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Noah Gantner (#21, 5-9, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-2
|0
|Devin Hall (#1, 5-10, F, So.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-5
|3
|Austin Grohman (#12, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Wyatt Cowell (#15, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Max Diewald (#11, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Nick Gantner (#22, 5-9, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.