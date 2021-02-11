 Skip to main content
Box: Valmeyer 43, Red Bud 36
1234Final
Valmeyer13175843
Red Bud6620436
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Valmeyer1-01-043/4336/36
Red Bud1-11-1105/10587/87
ValmeyerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jacob Rowold (#30, G, Sr.)142010-130
Nathan Touchette (#14, G, Sr.)10402-45
Henry Weber (#40, P, Sr.)9212-41
Conor Greer (#13, G, Sr.)5110-12
Harry Miller (#21, G, So.)30102
Drew Shevlin (#2, G, Sr.)2002-21
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Logan Cathell (#3, 5-10, G, Jr.)7021-22
Mason Ferrell (#44, 6-9, F, Sr.)63003
Parker Van Dorn (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)6202-43
Nic Fehr (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)51101
Noah Gantner (#21, 5-9, G, So.)3010-20
Devin Hall (#1, 5-10, F, So.)3003-53
Austin Grohman (#12, 6-1, G, Sr.)21005
Wyatt Cowell (#15, 6-2, F, Sr.)21002
Max Diewald (#11, 6-3, G, Jr.)1001-20
Nick Gantner (#22, 5-9, G, So.)1001-20
