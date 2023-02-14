|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lebanon, Illinois
|15
|8
|8
|8
|39
|Valmeyer
|22
|10
|11
|12
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lebanon, Illinois
|2-17
|0-9
|603/32
|1015/53
|Valmeyer
|8-17
|5-5
|1293/68
|1479/78
|Lebanon, Illinois
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Valmeyer
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Harry Miller (#21, Sr.)
|28
|8-13
|2-8
|6-9
|1
|Luke Blackwell (#15, Fr.)
|9
|4-6
|0
|1-3
|4
|Elijah Miller (#1, Sr.)
|6
|3-3
|0-2
|0
|1
|Aiden Crossin (#3, So.)
|6
|1-2
|1-5
|1-2
|0
|Landon Roy (#14, So.)
|4
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|Jacob Brown (#13, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|3