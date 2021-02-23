 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Valmeyer 59, Lebanon, Illinois 37
0 comments

Box: Valmeyer 59, Lebanon, Illinois 37

  • 0
1234Final
Lebanon, Illinois10741637
Valmeyer1416161359
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lebanon, Illinois1-40-4223/45283/57
Valmeyer4-24-1268/54243/49
Lebanon, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chase White (#2, G, Sr.)155-81-42-93
Joshua Fairlie (#10, G, Sr.)1203-83-42
Andrew Schulte (#34, C, Sr.)41-10-22-60
Keion Washington (#20, F, So.)31-10-21-20
Ahman Terrell (#21, F, Sr.)31-401-20
Lebanon, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports