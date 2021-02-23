Box: Valmeyer 59, Lebanon, Illinois 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lebanon, Illinois
|10
|7
|4
|16
|37
|Valmeyer
|14
|16
|16
|13
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lebanon, Illinois
|1-4
|0-4
|223/45
|283/57
|Valmeyer
|4-2
|4-1
|268/54
|243/49
|Lebanon, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chase White (#2, G, Sr.)
|15
|5-8
|1-4
|2-9
|3
|Joshua Fairlie (#10, G, Sr.)
|12
|0
|3-8
|3-4
|2
|Andrew Schulte (#34, C, Sr.)
|4
|1-1
|0-2
|2-6
|0
|Keion Washington (#20, F, So.)
|3
|1-1
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|Ahman Terrell (#21, F, Sr.)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-2
|0