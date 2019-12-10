|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Valmeyer
|23
|20
|26
|8
|77
|Lebanon, Illinois
|10
|8
|3
|6
|27
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valmeyer
|4-2
|1-0
|393/66
|305/51
|Lebanon, Illinois
|0-7
|0-1
|207/34
|431/72
|Valmeyer
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jacob Rowold
|19
|8-11
|0
|3-4
|1
|Riley McCarthy
|16
|6-7
|1-3
|1-2
|1
|John Fausz
|11
|5-7
|0
|1-2
|0
|Philip Reinhardt
|9
|2-4
|1-3
|2-2
|0
|Henry Weber
|7
|3-6
|0
|1-2
|1
|Braden Miller
|5
|2-3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Conor Greer
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|4
|Jordan McSchooler
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|1
|Drew Shevlin
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Valmeyer
|Individual stats Have not been reported.