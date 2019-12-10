Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Valmeyer232026877
Lebanon, Illinois1083627
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Valmeyer4-21-0393/66305/51
Lebanon, Illinois0-70-1207/34431/72
ValmeyerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jacob Rowold198-1103-41
Riley McCarthy166-71-31-21
John Fausz115-701-20
Philip Reinhardt92-41-32-20
Henry Weber73-601-21
Braden Miller52-301-20
Conor Greer42-3004
Jordan McSchooler42-3001
Drew Shevlin21-2001
Valmeyer
Individual stats Have not been reported.

