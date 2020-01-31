Box: Valmeyer 76, Lebanon, Illinois 33
Box: Valmeyer 76, Lebanon, Illinois 33

1234Final
Lebanon, Illinois1378533
Valmeyer292517576
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lebanon, Illinois0-180-7606/341224/68
Valmeyer11-105-31174/651117/62
Lebanon, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.
ValmeyerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Conor Greer (#13)132-23-300
Henry Weber (#40)125-702-82
Jacob Rowold (#30)114-51-101
Riley McCarthy (#34)103-51-11-31
Jordan McSchooler (#10)93-41-202
Harrison Miller (#21)60-12-502
Logan Henerfauth (#52)60-22-401
Braden Miller (#22)63-4000
Ethan Rowe-Brown31-301-20
