Box: Valmeyer 76, Lebanon, Illinois 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lebanon, Illinois
|13
|7
|8
|5
|33
|Valmeyer
|29
|25
|17
|5
|76
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lebanon, Illinois
|0-18
|0-7
|606/34
|1224/68
|Valmeyer
|11-10
|5-3
|1174/65
|1117/62
|Lebanon, Illinois
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Valmeyer
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Conor Greer (#13)
|13
|2-2
|3-3
|0
|0
|Henry Weber (#40)
|12
|5-7
|0
|2-8
|2
|Jacob Rowold (#30)
|11
|4-5
|1-1
|0
|1
|Riley McCarthy (#34)
|10
|3-5
|1-1
|1-3
|1
|Jordan McSchooler (#10)
|9
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|2
|Harrison Miller (#21)
|6
|0-1
|2-5
|0
|2
|Logan Henerfauth (#52)
|6
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|1
|Braden Miller (#22)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Ethan Rowe-Brown
|3
|1-3
|0
|1-2
|0