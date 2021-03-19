Box: Van Horn 73, Lutheran South 59

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Van Horn
|19
|19
|17
|18
|73
|Lutheran South
|12
|12
|19
|16
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Van Horn
|3-1
|0-0
|307/77
|276/69
|Lutheran South
|16-13
|4-7
|1686/422
|1658/414
|Van Horn
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jaden Monday (#11)
|29
|9-14
|1-5
|8-11
|1
|Jeremy Paige (#4)
|12
|3-8
|1-7
|3-4
|2
|Brycen Dean (#12)
|11
|1-6
|3-7
|0-1
|2
|Darius Ross (#10)
|8
|2-2
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|Alexandro Morales (#32)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|3
|Sean Mitchell (#2)
|5
|1-8
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|Korey Messick (#42)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2