Box: Van Horn 73, Lutheran South 59
1234Final
Van Horn1919171873
Lutheran South1212191659
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Van Horn3-10-0307/77276/69
Lutheran South16-134-71686/4221658/414
Van HornPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jaden Monday (#11)299-141-58-111
Jeremy Paige (#4)123-81-73-42
Brycen Dean (#12)111-63-70-12
Darius Ross (#10)82-21-21-23
Alexandro Morales (#32)63-4003
Sean Mitchell (#2)51-81-10-22
Korey Messick (#42)21-1002
Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jack Lawson (#32, 6-6, G, Sr.)3111-202-43-73
Austin Reis (#21, 6-3, G, Sr.)105-70-500
Peyton Hunt (#34, 6-4, F, So.)82-504-40
Jonathan Prange (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)73-50-21-45
Ben Rauh (#22, 6-0, G, Sr.)301-304
