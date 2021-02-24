Box: Vandalia 56, Staunton 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vandalia
|10
|15
|19
|12
|56
|Staunton
|9
|10
|8
|15
|42
-
De Smet makes big plays in fourth quarter, ends Vashon's 19-game win streak
-
Wienstroer turns up defense to help MICDS nail down Metro League crown with win over Westminster
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 11
-
Edwardsville catches fire in second half, completes season sweep of Belleville West
-
Washington battles past Parkway West down the stretch
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vandalia
|2-3
|2-2
|261/52
|239/48
|Staunton
|1-6
|1-3
|257/51
|364/73
|Vandalia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Staunton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cayden Silvester (#14, Jr.)
|19
|4
|3
|2-4
|1
|Frank Goss (#44, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Sam Best (#5, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|2
|Jacob Futrell (#40, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Braden Buffington (#23, Fr.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-4
|3
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.