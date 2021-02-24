 Skip to main content
Box: Vandalia 56, Staunton 42
Box: Vandalia 56, Staunton 42

1234Final
Vandalia1015191256
Staunton91081542
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vandalia2-32-2261/52239/48
Staunton1-61-3257/51364/73
Vandalia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cayden Silvester (#14, Jr.)19432-41
Frank Goss (#44, Sr.)93104
Sam Best (#5, Jr.)6202-42
Jacob Futrell (#40, Sr.)42005
Braden Buffington (#23, Fr.)4004-43
