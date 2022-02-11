 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Vandalia 72, Gillespie 44

  • 0
1234Final
Vandalia152921772
Gillespie1211101144
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vandalia10-175-11549/571624/60
Gillespie2-140-6670/25918/34

Vandalia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
GillespiePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kamryn Link (#24, Jr.)24913-52
Tristan Wargo81200
Joe Baglin (#3, Sr.)21001
Bryan Jubelt (#4)2100-22
Collyn Oberkfell (#21)2100-21
Gavin Griffith (#33)21000
Bryce Hohnsbehn (#50)21001
Bryce Buhs (#11)2002-22
