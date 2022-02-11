Box: Vandalia 72, Gillespie 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vandalia
|15
|29
|21
|7
|72
|Gillespie
|12
|11
|10
|11
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vandalia
|10-17
|5-1
|1549/57
|1624/60
|Gillespie
|2-14
|0-6
|670/25
|918/34
|Vandalia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Gillespie
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kamryn Link (#24, Jr.)
|24
|9
|1
|3-5
|2
|Tristan Wargo
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Joe Baglin (#3, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bryan Jubelt (#4)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|2
|Collyn Oberkfell (#21)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Gavin Griffith (#33)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bryce Hohnsbehn (#50)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bryce Buhs (#11)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2