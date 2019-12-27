Box: Vandalia 55, Father McGivney 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Father McGivney
|11
|3
|6
|4
|24
|Vandalia
|14
|12
|18
|11
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Father McGivney
|2-8
|1-1
|436/44
|576/58
|Vandalia
|6-2
|1-1
|457/46
|375/38
|Father McGivney
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Darren Luchetti (#21, F, So.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|1
|Jack Rodgers (#30, F, Fr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Jacob Huber (#5, G, Fr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Clayton Scott (#34, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|1
|Justin Wenos (#10, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Vandalia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Garrett Austin (#10, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|23
|10
|0
|3-3
|0
|Gaige Beall (#20, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|3
|Carson Ruot (#2, 6-3, F, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mitchell Casey (#15, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Case Goldsmith (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Nick Rosborough (#24, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Matthew Wells (#5, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Connor Satterthwaite (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0