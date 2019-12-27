Box: Vandalia 55, Father McGivney 24
Box: Vandalia 55, Father McGivney 24

1234Final
Father McGivney1136424
Vandalia1412181155
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Father McGivney2-81-1436/44576/58
Vandalia6-21-1457/46375/38
Father McGivneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Darren Luchetti (#21, F, So.)7301-21
Jack Rodgers (#30, F, Fr.)63002
Jacob Huber (#5, G, Fr.)51100
Clayton Scott (#34, F, Sr.)4200-11
Justin Wenos (#10, F, Jr.)21003
VandaliaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Garrett Austin (#10, 6-3, F, Sr.)231003-30
Gaige Beall (#20, 5-11, G, Jr.)132303
Carson Ruot (#2, 6-3, F, So.)84000
Mitchell Casey (#15, 6-0, G, Jr.)30101
Case Goldsmith (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)2100-11
Nick Rosborough (#24, 6-3, F, Jr.)21001
Matthew Wells (#5, 6-4, G, Sr.)21001
Connor Satterthwaite (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)21000
