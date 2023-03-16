|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Tolton
|12
|15
|9
|9
|45
|Vashon
|20
|10
|10
|9
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Tolton
|18-10
|5-2
|1600/57
|1455/52
|Vashon
|23-7
|3-0
|1829/65
|1399/50
People are also reading…
|Tolton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Vashon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kennard Davis Jr. (#30, 6-6, Sr.)
|20
|6-9
|1-4
|5-10
|1
|Cameron Stovall (#32, 6-6, Sr.)
|11
|5-9
|0
|1-1
|1
|Dierre Hill Jr. (6-0, So.)
|7
|3-6
|0-2
|1-3
|3
|Jayden Nicholson (#4, 6-5, Sr.)
|4
|0-4
|1-1
|1-2
|2
|Nicholas Randall (#24, 6-8, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-1
|2
|Trey Williams Jr. (#1, 6-1)
|2
|0
|0-6
|2-2
|1
|Anthoni Sandford (#23, 6-5, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|4
|Andre Aaron Jr. (#10, 6-2, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0