Box: Vashon 62, North Lawndale 59

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vashon
|15
|12
|15
|20
|62
|North Lawndale
|6
|18
|16
|19
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vashon
|5-0
|0-0
|309/62
|270/54
|North Lawndale
|0-1
|0-0
|59/12
|62/12
|Vashon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kennard David Jr. (#30, Jr.)
|20
|6-11
|1-5
|5-9
|0
|Jayden Nicholson (#4)
|18
|6-9
|1-3
|3-4
|2
|Anthoni Sandford (#23, Jr.)
|10
|4-7
|0
|2-6
|1
|Trey Williams (#1)
|6
|0-1
|2-9
|0
|1
|Mason Mosely (#11, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-4
|0-2
|4
|Antwan Robinson (#12, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|0
|Cameron Stovall (#32, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|Dierre Hill Jr. (Fr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|Vashon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
