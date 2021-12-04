 Skip to main content
Box: Vashon 62, North Lawndale 59
Box: Vashon 62, North Lawndale 59

1234Final
Vashon1512152062
North Lawndale618161959
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vashon5-00-0309/62270/54
North Lawndale0-10-059/1262/12
VashonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kennard David Jr. (#30, Jr.)206-111-55-90
Jayden Nicholson (#4)186-91-33-42
Anthoni Sandford (#23, Jr.)104-702-61
Trey Williams (#1)60-12-901
Mason Mosely (#11, Jr.)301-40-24
Antwan Robinson (#12, Jr.)21-10-200
Cameron Stovall (#32, Jr.)21-30-100
Dierre Hill Jr. (Fr.)10-10-11-21
Vashon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
