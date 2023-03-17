|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vashon
|18
|15
|15
|16
|64
|Park Hills Central
|7
|15
|8
|7
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vashon
|24-7
|3-0
|1893/61
|1436/46
|Park Hills Central
|28-4
|5-0
|2275/73
|1657/53
|Vashon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dierre Hill Jr. (6-0, So.)
|12
|3-4
|1-2
|3-3
|3
|Trey Williams Jr. (#1, 6-1)
|12
|1-4
|2-3
|4-4
|1
|Cameron Stovall (#32, 6-6, Sr.)
|10
|4-5
|0
|2-3
|1
|Kennard Davis Jr. (#30, 6-6, Sr.)
|9
|2-3
|1-3
|2-2
|2
|Andre Aaron Jr. (#10, 6-2, Jr.)
|7
|3-3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Anthoni Sandford (#23, 6-5, Sr.)
|6
|1-2
|0
|4-4
|1
|Jayden Nicholson (#4, 6-5, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|3
|Jordan Logan (#5, 6-8)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-2
|0
|Nicholas Randall (#24, 6-8, So.)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Vashon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.