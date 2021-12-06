 Skip to main content
Box: Vashon 66, Carnahan 23
1234Final
Carnahan286723
Vashon816291366
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carnahan0-40-2156/39268/67
Vashon6-01-0375/94293/73
CarnahanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Azariah Frazier (#15, 6-3, G, Sr.)61-150-14-42
Thomas Cannady (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)51-81-203
Jayden Essex (#24, 6-1, G, Jr.)41-1002-21
Tajai Lopes (#35, 6-0, G/F)42-80-100
Gab Mosley (#4)42-6000
Carnahan
Individual stats Have not been reported.
