Box: Vashon 66, Carnahan 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Carnahan
|2
|8
|6
|7
|23
|Vashon
|8
|16
|29
|13
|66
-
Troy knocks off De Smet to win own tournament for first time in 16 years
-
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West downs St. Charles West
-
Raines propels Timberland to first Winfield tournament title since 2018
-
Recap: Medicine and Bioscience breezes by Sumner
-
Recap: St. Louis Patriots triumphs over Gateway Science Academy
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carnahan
|0-4
|0-2
|156/39
|268/67
|Vashon
|6-0
|1-0
|375/94
|293/73
|Carnahan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Azariah Frazier (#15, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|6
|1-15
|0-1
|4-4
|2
|Thomas Cannady (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-8
|1-2
|0
|3
|Jayden Essex (#24, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|4
|1-10
|0
|2-2
|1
|Tajai Lopes (#35, 6-0, G/F)
|4
|2-8
|0-1
|0
|0
|Gab Mosley (#4)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0
|0
|Carnahan
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.