 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Vashon 72, South Iron 49
0 comments

Box: Vashon 72, South Iron 49

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year
1234Final
South Iron99141749
Vashon1515123072
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
South Iron1-21-0203/68169/56
Vashon2-00-0157/5281/27
South IronPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brock Wakefield (#24)19614-54
Drenin Dinkins (#1)18613-53
Marco Burse (#23)84004
DJ Prater (#30)21001
Champ McMurry (#32)21003
VashonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nicholas Kern (#3, 6-6, G, Sr.)20811-23
Keshon Gilbert (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)13503-34
Kennard Davis (#30, 6-5, F, So.)126004
Trevon Love (#2, 6-0, G, Sr.)10402-35
Recko Bailey (5-9, G, Sr.)10311-10
Arlandus Harris (#5, 6-2, G, Jr.)4102-31
Anthoni Sandford (#23, 6-5, F, So.)3101-20
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports