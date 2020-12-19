Box: Vashon 72, South Iron 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|South Iron
|9
|9
|14
|17
|49
|Vashon
|15
|15
|12
|30
|72
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|South Iron
|1-2
|1-0
|203/68
|169/56
|Vashon
|2-0
|0-0
|157/52
|81/27
|South Iron
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brock Wakefield (#24)
|19
|6
|1
|4-5
|4
|Drenin Dinkins (#1)
|18
|6
|1
|3-5
|3
|Marco Burse (#23)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|4
|DJ Prater (#30)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Champ McMurry (#32)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Vashon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nicholas Kern (#3, 6-6, G, Sr.)
|20
|8
|1
|1-2
|3
|Keshon Gilbert (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-3
|4
|Kennard Davis (#30, 6-5, F, So.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|4
|Trevon Love (#2, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-3
|5
|Recko Bailey (5-9, G, Sr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-1
|0
|Arlandus Harris (#5, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|1
|Anthoni Sandford (#23, 6-5, F, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
