Box: Vashon 63, Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.) 60

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.)
|16
|18
|16
|10
|60
|Vashon
|6
|25
|16
|16
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.)
|0-1
|0-0
|60/60
|63/63
|Vashon
|3-0
|1-0
|194/194
|134/134
|Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Vashon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cam'Ron Fletcher (#21, Sr.)
|21
|7-14
|2-4
|1-3
|2
|Kobe Clark (#24, Sr.)
|15
|5-10
|1-3
|2-4
|3
|Nicholas Kern (#3, Jr.)
|10
|5-6
|0-2
|0
|4
|Kennard Davis Jr. (#4)
|9
|3-5
|0
|3-3
|2
|Recko Bailey (Jr.)
|6
|1-2
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|Trevon Love (#2)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0