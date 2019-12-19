Box: Vashon 63, Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.) 60
Box: Vashon 63, Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.) 60

1234Final
Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.)1618161060
Vashon625161663
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.)0-10-060/6063/63
Vashon3-01-0194/194134/134
Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VashonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cam'Ron Fletcher (#21, Sr.)217-142-41-32
Kobe Clark (#24, Sr.)155-101-32-43
Nicholas Kern (#3, Jr.)105-60-204
Kennard Davis Jr. (#4)93-503-32
Recko Bailey (Jr.)61-21-21-23
Trevon Love (#2)21-1000
