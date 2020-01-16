Box: Vashon 69, Christ The King (N.Y.) 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Christ The King (N.Y.)
|13
|11
|5
|4
|33
|Vashon
|11
|19
|26
|13
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Christ The King (N.Y.)
|0-1
|0-0
|33/33
|69/69
|Vashon
|9-3
|2-0
|736/736
|599/599
|Christ The King (N.Y.)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ryan Myers (#3)
|12
|3-6
|1-5
|3-4
|0
|Nicolas Molina (#10)
|8
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|2
|Sterling Jones (#2)
|7
|2-8
|1-3
|0
|1
|Jahlil Bethea (#24)
|4
|2-5
|0-1
|0
|0
|Lovell Smith (#23)
|2
|1-5
|0-3
|0-3
|2
|Vashon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cam'Ron Fletcher (#21, Sr.)
|21
|9-11
|0-2
|3-7
|0
|Phillip Russell (#1, Sr.)
|20
|1-2
|6-9
|0
|1
|Nicholas Kern (#3, Jr.)
|8
|4-5
|0-1
|0-1
|2
|Kobe Clark (#24, Sr.)
|6
|3-10
|0-2
|0
|1
|Trevon Love (#2)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|Recko Bailey (Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|3
|Anthoni Sanford (#23)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|1
|Kennard Davis Jr. (#4)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-2
|0