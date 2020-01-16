Box: Vashon 69, Christ The King (N.Y.) 33
1234Final
Christ The King (N.Y.)13115433
Vashon1119261369
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Christ The King (N.Y.)0-10-033/3369/69
Vashon9-32-0736/736599/599
Christ The King (N.Y.)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Ryan Myers (#3)123-61-53-40
Nicolas Molina (#10)81-22-402
Sterling Jones (#2)72-81-301
Jahlil Bethea (#24)42-50-100
Lovell Smith (#23)21-50-30-32
VashonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cam'Ron Fletcher (#21, Sr.)219-110-23-70
Phillip Russell (#1, Sr.)201-26-901
Nicholas Kern (#3, Jr.)84-50-10-12
Kobe Clark (#24, Sr.)63-100-201
Trevon Love (#2)51-11-100
Recko Bailey (Jr.)51-11-203
Anthoni Sanford (#23)21-3001
Kennard Davis Jr. (#4)20-102-20
