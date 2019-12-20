Box: Vashon 54, Roman Catholic (Pa.) 46

|1
|Final
|Vashon
|14
|11
|10
|19
|54
|Roman Catholic (Pa.)
|7
|10
|15
|14
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vashon
|4-1
|1-0
|295/59
|231/46
|Roman Catholic (Pa.)
|0-1
|0-0
|46/9
|54/11
|Vashon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cam'Ron Fletcher (#21, Sr.)
|16
|7-15
|0-2
|2-6
|0
|Nicholas Kern (#3, Jr.)
|14
|3-5
|0-1
|8-13
|4
|Kobe Clark (#24, Sr.)
|11
|5-8
|0-5
|1-2
|3
|Trevon Love (#2)
|6
|2-2
|0
|2-2
|2
|Recko Bailey (Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|4
|Kennard Davis Jr. (#4)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|Nathaniel Norman (#10, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|Vashon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.