Box: Vashon 54, Roman Catholic (Pa.) 46
Box: Vashon 54, Roman Catholic (Pa.) 46

1234Final
Vashon1411101954
Roman Catholic (Pa.)710151446
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vashon4-11-0295/59231/46
Roman Catholic (Pa.)0-10-046/954/11
VashonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cam'Ron Fletcher (#21, Sr.)167-150-22-60
Nicholas Kern (#3, Jr.)143-50-18-134
Kobe Clark (#24, Sr.)115-80-51-23
Trevon Love (#2)62-202-22
Recko Bailey (Jr.)301-304
Kennard Davis Jr. (#4)21-20-101
Nathaniel Norman (#10, Sr.)21-20-101
Vashon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
