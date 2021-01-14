 Skip to main content
Box: Vianney 60, Confluence 48
Box: Vianney 60, Confluence 48

1234Final
Confluence81591648
Vianney1118141760
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Confluence7-50-0821/68717/60
Vianney8-51-2777/65712/59
ConfluencePtsFG3FGFTFL
Trasean White (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)20531-23
Kamaren Bevel (6-2, G, Sr.)8113-45
Caleb Burton (#5, 6-2, G, Jr.)63003
Korey Lawrence (#10, 5-10, G, Jr.)51105
Bryant Moore (#24, 6-5, F, Fr.)5201-22
Kywren Thorpes (#2, 6-5, F, Jr.)42001
VianneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bobby Braun (#50, 6-4, Sr.)20804-74
Gabe Anderson (#22, 6-3, Sr.)126004
Ethan Lattimore (#11, 5-11, Sr.)10024-71
Luke Schueler (#5, 6-2, Sr.)8015-60
Adam Sausele (#15, 6-3, Jr.)6111-23
Mitch Wilson (#2, 6-0, Sr.)2002-43
Creighton Wise (#10, 5-11)21003
