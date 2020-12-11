 Skip to main content
Box: Vianney 65, Whitfield 63
1234Final
Whitfield1521161163
Vianney920162065
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Whitfield0-20-0117/58132/66
Vianney1-10-1135/68145/72
WhitfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nolan Simon (#5, 5-11, G, So.)16604-71
Jorden Williams (#2, 5-11, G, So.)11123-42
Travis Green III (6-1, G, Fr.)72102
Holden Souter (#4, 6-6, F, Fr.)6111-23
Eddie Simon (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)63001
Casey Cooke (#23, 6-3, F, So.)63005
Tre Williams (#25, 6-0, G, Jr.)51102
Nick Lewis (#35, 6-1, G, So.)4011-22
Jayden Norris (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)21003
VianneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethan Lattimore (#11, 5-11, Sr.)213015-181
Adam Sausele (#15, 6-3, Jr.)15232-24
Bobby Braun (#50, 6-4, Sr.)84003
Gabe Anderson (#22, 6-3, Sr.)7301-22
Luke Schueler (#5, 6-2, Sr.)72102
Creighton Wise (#10, 5-11)51103
Mitch Wilson (#2, 6-0, Sr.)21003
