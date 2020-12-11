Box: Vianney 65, Whitfield 63

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Whitfield
|15
|21
|16
|11
|63
|Vianney
|9
|20
|16
|20
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Whitfield
|0-2
|0-0
|117/58
|132/66
|Vianney
|1-1
|0-1
|135/68
|145/72
|Whitfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nolan Simon (#5, 5-11, G, So.)
|16
|6
|0
|4-7
|1
|Jorden Williams (#2, 5-11, G, So.)
|11
|1
|2
|3-4
|2
|Travis Green III (6-1, G, Fr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Holden Souter (#4, 6-6, F, Fr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|3
|Eddie Simon (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Casey Cooke (#23, 6-3, F, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|5
|Tre Williams (#25, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Nick Lewis (#35, 6-1, G, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|2
|Jayden Norris (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Vianney
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Lattimore (#11, 5-11, Sr.)
|21
|3
|0
|15-18
|1
|Adam Sausele (#15, 6-3, Jr.)
|15
|2
|3
|2-2
|4
|Bobby Braun (#50, 6-4, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Gabe Anderson (#22, 6-3, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|2
|Luke Schueler (#5, 6-2, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Creighton Wise (#10, 5-11)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Mitch Wilson (#2, 6-0, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.