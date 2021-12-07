 Skip to main content
Box: Vianney 71, Hazelwood West 37
1234Final
Hazelwood West16810337
Vianney162818971
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood West1-40-0240/48339/68
Vianney4-00-0336/67249/50
Hazelwood West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VianneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Adam Sausele (#15, 6-3, G, Sr.)2410-140-24-42
Luke Walsh (#14, 5-11, G, Fr.)111-53-1201
Kel Battle (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)114-603-40
Brandon Hebrank (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)81-22-203
Owen Robben (#33, 6-2, F, So.)52-501-21
Aiden Rush (#35, 6-4, F, So.)42-2000
Max Bentrup (#44, 6-5, F, Jr.)42-3001
Charlie Spoonhour (#1, 5-10, G, So.)20-102-20
Teddy Ochs (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)21-10-300
