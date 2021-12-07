Box: Vianney 71, Hazelwood West 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hazelwood West
|16
|8
|10
|3
|37
|Vianney
|16
|28
|18
|9
|71
-
Troy knocks off De Smet to win own tournament for first time in 16 years
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Raines propels Timberland to first Winfield tournament title since 2018
-
Recap: Medicine and Bioscience breezes by Sumner
-
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West downs St. Charles West
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood West
|1-4
|0-0
|240/48
|339/68
|Vianney
|4-0
|0-0
|336/67
|249/50
|Hazelwood West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Vianney
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Adam Sausele (#15, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|24
|10-14
|0-2
|4-4
|2
|Luke Walsh (#14, 5-11, G, Fr.)
|11
|1-5
|3-12
|0
|1
|Kel Battle (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|11
|4-6
|0
|3-4
|0
|Brandon Hebrank (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|8
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|3
|Owen Robben (#33, 6-2, F, So.)
|5
|2-5
|0
|1-2
|1
|Aiden Rush (#35, 6-4, F, So.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Max Bentrup (#44, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|1
|Charlie Spoonhour (#1, 5-10, G, So.)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Teddy Ochs (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.