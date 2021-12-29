Box: Vianney 76, Marquette 59

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vianney
|19
|11
|29
|17
|76
|Marquette
|17
|16
|15
|11
|59
-
Burton picks his spots as O'Fallon rallies past Collinsville
-
Gardner helps St. Dominic to win over Sikeston
-
Priory reserves spark huge run that leads to tournament win over host Affton
-
Thomas scores career-high 28 points to lead Summit over Hancock
-
Walker Jr.'s late free throws help SLUH over John Burroughs
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vianney
|7-4
|0-1
|829/75
|755/69
|Marquette
|6-4
|0-0
|440/40
|432/39
|Vianney
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Adam Sausele (#15, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|26
|5
|4
|4-4
|2
|Luke Walsh (#14, 5-11, G, Fr.)
|22
|3
|5
|1-2
|2
|Brandon Hebrank (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|12
|1
|3
|1-3
|1
|Teddy Ochs (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Aiden Rush (#35, 6-4, F, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-3
|3
|Kel Battle (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jack Ahlbrand (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|27
|9-11
|1-1
|6-9
|4
|Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|12
|5-9
|0-3
|2-2
|1
|Riley Schweain (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-11
|0
|1
|DJ Mays (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|6
|2-5
|0-3
|2-2
|3
|Sam McCandless (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-3
|0
|4
|Owen Walter (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|3
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.