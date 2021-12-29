 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Vianney 76, Marquette 59
0 comments

Box: Vianney 76, Marquette 59

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Vianney1911291776
Marquette1716151159
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vianney7-40-1829/75755/69
Marquette6-40-0440/40432/39
VianneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Adam Sausele (#15, 6-3, G, Sr.)26544-42
Luke Walsh (#14, 5-11, G, Fr.)22351-22
Brandon Hebrank (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)12131-31
Teddy Ochs (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)90302
Aiden Rush (#35, 6-4, F, So.)4011-33
Kel Battle (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)30105
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jack Ahlbrand (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)279-111-16-94
Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)125-90-32-21
Riley Schweain (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)81-12-1101
DJ Mays (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)62-50-32-23
Sam McCandless (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)51-31-304
Owen Walter (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)10-101-23
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News