Box: Vianney 86, Lutheran St. Charles 66
Box: Vianney 86, Lutheran St. Charles 66

1234Final
Lutheran St. Charles1316172066
Vianney1826202286
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles0-20-0115/58159/80
Vianney1-00-086/4366/33
Lutheran St. Charles
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VianneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Luke Walsh (#14, 5-11, G, Fr.)25172-21
Adam Sausele (#15, 6-3, G, Sr.)18431-23
Kel Battle (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)12502-33
Brandon Hebrank (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)120402
Charlie Spoonhour (#1, 5-10, G, So.)90301
Teddy Ochs (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)60202
Owen Robben (#33, 6-2, F, So.)2100-10
Aiden Rush (#35, 6-4, F, So.)2002-21
