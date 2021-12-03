Box: Vianney 88, Lutheran South 66

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran South
|9
|20
|24
|13
|66
|Vianney
|14
|29
|18
|27
|88
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|0-3
|0-0
|157/52
|215/72
|Vianney
|3-0
|0-0
|265/88
|212/71
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Peyton Hunt (6-4, Jr.)
|23
|10
|0
|3-3
|5
|Mason Arnold (#5, 6-4, Jr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Cole Buscher (#15, 6-0, Jr.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-1
|3
|Collin Akerson (5-10, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|5
|Logan Atchison (6-3, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Logan Slinkard (#13, 6-5, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Vianney
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Adam Sausele (#15, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|43
|9
|8
|1-2
|1
|Brandon Hebrank (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|10
|0
|3
|1-2
|3
|Luke Walsh (#14, 5-11, G, Fr.)
|10
|0
|3
|1-3
|3
|Charlie Spoonhour (#1, 5-10, G, So.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Aiden Rush (#35, 6-4, F, So.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|2
|Teddy Ochs (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|0
|Kel Battle (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
Tags
