 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Vianney 88, Lutheran South 66
0 comments

Box: Vianney 88, Lutheran South 66

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Lutheran South920241366
Vianney1429182788
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South0-30-0157/52215/72
Vianney3-00-0265/88212/71
Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Peyton Hunt (6-4, Jr.)231003-35
Mason Arnold (#5, 6-4, Jr.)114102
Cole Buscher (#15, 6-0, Jr.)11221-13
Collin Akerson (5-10, Sr.)114105
Logan Atchison (6-3, Sr.)63000
Logan Slinkard (#13, 6-5, Jr.)42001
VianneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Adam Sausele (#15, 6-3, G, Sr.)43981-21
Brandon Hebrank (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)10031-23
Luke Walsh (#14, 5-11, G, Fr.)10031-33
Charlie Spoonhour (#1, 5-10, G, So.)90302
Aiden Rush (#35, 6-4, F, So.)7203-42
Teddy Ochs (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)5103-40
Kel Battle (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)42001
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News