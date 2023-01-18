 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Virden North Mac 47, Bunker Hill 45

1234Final
Bunker Hill712141245
Virden North Mac147141247
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bunker Hill2-110-6604/46772/59
Virden North Mac6-72-1549/42603/46

Bunker HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grant Burch (#5, Sr.)21154-44
Cole Yates (#11)102201
Will Manar (#10)8302-45
Daniel Manar (#33, Sr.)21000
Jack Wilcox (#50, Jr.)21002
Kyler Softley (#21)21001
Virden North MacPtsFG3FGFTFL
J.T. Alexander (#44)22631-41
Mick Downs (#24)105001
Keagan Greff (#12)90300
Dane Vance (#5)2100-13
Payne McLean (#13)2100-21
Devin Hickman (#20)2100-12
