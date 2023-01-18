Box: Virden North Mac 47, Bunker Hill 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bunker Hill
|7
|12
|14
|12
|45
|Virden North Mac
|14
|7
|14
|12
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bunker Hill
|2-11
|0-6
|604/46
|772/59
|Virden North Mac
|6-7
|2-1
|549/42
|603/46
|Bunker Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grant Burch (#5, Sr.)
|21
|1
|5
|4-4
|4
|Cole Yates (#11)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Will Manar (#10)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|5
|Daniel Manar (#33, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jack Wilcox (#50, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Kyler Softley (#21)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Virden North Mac
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|J.T. Alexander (#44)
|22
|6
|3
|1-4
|1
|Mick Downs (#24)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Keagan Greff (#12)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Dane Vance (#5)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|3
|Payne McLean (#13)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Devin Hickman (#20)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|2