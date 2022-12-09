 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Virden North Mac 62, Gillespie 50

1234Final
Virden North Mac1415161762
Gillespie137201050
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Virden North Mac3-11-0199/50177/44
Gillespie1-30-1217/54242/60

Virden North MacPtsFG3FGFTFL
J.T. Alexander (#44)251201-34
Devin Hickman (#20)11403-620
Keagan Groff (#12)93101
Mick Downs (#24)8302-24
Payne McLean (#13)5201-31
Dane Vance (#5)4200-44
GillespiePtsFG3FGFTFL
Stan Wargo21434-52
Bryan Jubelt (#4)12306-82
Bryce Buhs (#11)60204
Jack Kaylar (#42)4004-42
Bryce Hahnsbehn (#44)3101-22
Collyn Oberkfell (#21)2100-22
Cadyn Oberkfell (#13)2100-23
