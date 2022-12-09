Box: Virden North Mac 62, Gillespie 50

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Virden North Mac
|14
|15
|16
|17
|62
|Gillespie
|13
|7
|20
|10
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Virden North Mac
|3-1
|1-0
|199/50
|177/44
|Gillespie
|1-3
|0-1
|217/54
|242/60
|Virden North Mac
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|J.T. Alexander (#44)
|25
|12
|0
|1-3
|4
|Devin Hickman (#20)
|11
|4
|0
|3-6
|20
|Keagan Groff (#12)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Mick Downs (#24)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|4
|Payne McLean (#13)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|1
|Dane Vance (#5)
|4
|2
|0
|0-4
|4
|Gillespie
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Stan Wargo
|21
|4
|3
|4-5
|2
|Bryan Jubelt (#4)
|12
|3
|0
|6-8
|2
|Bryce Buhs (#11)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Jack Kaylar (#42)
|4
|0
|0
|4-4
|2
|Bryce Hahnsbehn (#44)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Collyn Oberkfell (#21)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|2
|Cadyn Oberkfell (#13)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|3