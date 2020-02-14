Box: Warrenton 44, Winfield 43
0 comments

Box: Warrenton 44, Winfield 43

  • 0
A sweetheart of a deal! $3/3 months
1234Final
Winfield000043
Warrenton000044
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Winfield15-85-11139/501108/48
Warrenton8-111-41015/441066/46
WinfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Charlie Rhoades (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)141402
Bryant Reeves (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)102203
Greg Penrod (#52, 6-1, C)63000
Cole Sams (#50, 6-3, F, So.)5201-50
Kannon Schutte (#44, 6-5, F, Jr.)42002
DJ Gillespie (#12, 5-9, PG, So.)2002-22
Austin Carson (#23, 6-0, G)2002-22
Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports