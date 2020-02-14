Box: Warrenton 44, Winfield 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Winfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Warrenton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Winfield
|15-8
|5-1
|1139/50
|1108/48
|Warrenton
|8-11
|1-4
|1015/44
|1066/46
|Winfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Charlie Rhoades (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|14
|1
|4
|0
|2
|Bryant Reeves (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Greg Penrod (#52, 6-1, C)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cole Sams (#50, 6-3, F, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-5
|0
|Kannon Schutte (#44, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|DJ Gillespie (#12, 5-9, PG, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|Austin Carson (#23, 6-0, G)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|Winfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.