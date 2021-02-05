 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Washington 50, Liberty (Wentzville) 45
0 comments

Box: Washington 50, Liberty (Wentzville) 45

  • 0
1234Final
Washington1113121450
Liberty (Wentzville)511101945
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington15-54-11114/56894/45
Liberty (Wentzville)6-93-2747/37779/39
Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Jaden Betton (#10, Jr.)20902-30
Gabe McCrary (#12, Sr.)16611-13
David Richard (#40, Jr.)4200-21
Peyton Vieliuf (#14, Sr.)30103
Cooper Swift (#34, Jr.)21001
0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports