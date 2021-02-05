Box: Washington 50, Liberty (Wentzville) 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|11
|13
|12
|14
|50
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|5
|11
|10
|19
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|15-5
|4-1
|1114/56
|894/45
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|6-9
|3-2
|747/37
|779/39
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|11
|13
|12
|14
|50
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|5
|11
|10
|19
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|15-5
|4-1
|1114/56
|894/45
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|6-9
|3-2
|747/37
|779/39
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.