Box: Washington 59, Union 58

|Final
|Union
|58
|Washington
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Union
|1-3
|0-0
|252/63
|265/66
|Washington
|2-2
|0-0
|233/58
|251/63
|Union
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Matthew Seely (#21, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|21
|1
|6
|1-1
|0
|Kaden Motley (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|13
|3
|2
|1-1
|0
|Ryan Rapert (#11, 5-11, G, So.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Tanner Hall (#15, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Ozzie Smith (#4, 6-0, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Trent Bailey (#2, 6-1, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Union
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
