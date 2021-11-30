 Skip to main content
Box: Washington 59, Union 58
Final
Union58
Washington59
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Union1-30-0252/63265/66
Washington2-20-0233/58251/63
UnionPtsFG3FGFTFL
Matthew Seely (#21, 6-4, G, Sr.)21161-10
Kaden Motley (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)13321-10
Ryan Rapert (#11, 5-11, G, So.)105000
Tanner Hall (#15, 6-0, G, Sr.)90300
Ozzie Smith (#4, 6-0, G, So.)30100
Trent Bailey (#2, 6-1, G, So.)21000
Union
Individual stats Have not been reported.
