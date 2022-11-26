Box: Washington 60, Fort Zumwalt North 56

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt North
|17
|10
|12
|17
|56
|Washington
|17
|8
|15
|20
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|1-2
|0-0
|169/56
|157/52
|Washington
|2-1
|0-0
|172/57
|185/62
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kobe Anderson (#3, 6-0, G, So.)
|32
|7
|4
|6-9
|4
|Lynden Sanders (#2, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|13
|1
|3
|2-5
|1
|Bobby Edwards (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|4
|Trent Menke (#12, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Chase Ostmann (#15, 6-3, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Jonathon Turnbull (#10, 6-3, F, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.