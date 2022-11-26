 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Washington 60, Fort Zumwalt North 56

  • 0
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt North1710121756
Washington178152060
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North1-20-0169/56157/52
Washington2-10-0172/57185/62

People are also reading…

Fort Zumwalt NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kobe Anderson (#3, 6-0, G, So.)32746-94
Lynden Sanders (#2, 5-11, G, Jr.)13132-51
Bobby Edwards (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)4102-24
Trent Menke (#12, 6-4, G, Jr.)42003
Chase Ostmann (#15, 6-3, F, So.)21001
Jonathon Turnbull (#10, 6-3, F, So.)1001-23
Fort Zumwalt North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News