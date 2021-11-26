Box: Washington 62, Owensville 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|62
|Owensville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|1-1
|0-0
|117/58
|129/64
|Owensville
|0-2
|0-0
|103/52
|134/67
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Owensville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brendan Decker (#2, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|18
|2-6
|2-5
|8-9
|2
|Will Lauth (#4, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|14
|1-2
|3-6
|3-3
|3
|Landon Valley (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|7
|1-3
|1-5
|2-2
|2
|Austin Lowder (#22, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|5
|0-2
|1-2
|2-2
|2
|Noah Caldwell (#14, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|5
|0
|1-1
|2-2
|1
|Bryce Payne (#11, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-5
|3
|Charlie Whelan (#15, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-4
|0
|3
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.