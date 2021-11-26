 Skip to main content
Box: Washington 62, Owensville 54
1234Final
Washington000062
Owensville000054
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington1-10-0117/58129/64
Owensville0-20-0103/52134/67
Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.
OwensvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Brendan Decker (#2, 6-0, G, Sr.)182-62-58-92
Will Lauth (#4, 5-11, G, Jr.)141-23-63-33
Landon Valley (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)71-31-52-22
Austin Lowder (#22, 5-9, G, Sr.)50-21-22-22
Noah Caldwell (#14, 5-7, G, Fr.)501-12-21
Bryce Payne (#11, 6-3, F, Jr.)31-401-53
Charlie Whelan (#15, 5-10, G, Jr.)21-30-403
