Box: Washington 63, Union 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|20
|21
|16
|6
|63
|Union
|1
|15
|10
|3
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|2-2
|0-0
|234/58
|192/48
|Union
|2-2
|0-0
|202/50
|242/60
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Union
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaden Motley (#22, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|9
|0-1
|2-3
|3-6
|2
|Matthew Seely (#21, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|7
|0-2
|2-6
|1-2
|1
|Mason Bailey (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|4
|1-2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Lance Corum (#32, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|4
|1-3
|0
|2-7
|3
|Tanner Hall (#15, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|2
|Ryan Rapert (#11, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0-2
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.