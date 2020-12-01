 Skip to main content
Box: Washington 63, Union 29
1234Final
Washington202116663
Union11510329
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington2-20-0234/58192/48
Union2-20-0202/50242/60
Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.
UnionPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaden Motley (#22, 6-3, G, Jr.)90-12-33-62
Matthew Seely (#21, 6-4, G, Jr.)70-22-61-21
Mason Bailey (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)41-202-21
Lance Corum (#32, 6-1, F, Sr.)41-302-73
Tanner Hall (#15, 5-11, G, Jr.)30-11-202
Ryan Rapert (#11, 5-9, G, Fr.)21-10-10-20
