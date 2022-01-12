Box: Washington 77, Francis Howell Central 75

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Washington
|15
|14
|19
|29
|0
|77
|Francis Howell Central
|17
|18
|15
|25
|0
|75
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|6-7
|1-3
|716/55
|751/58
|Francis Howell Central
|3-10
|0-2
|612/47
|759/58
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Adam Painter (#22, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|26
|10-21
|0-1
|6-10
|3
|Connor Casler (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|19
|3-8
|3-8
|4-4
|1
|Traveon Williams (#3, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|19
|6-9
|0
|7-10
|5
|Keevon Donegan (#4, Sr.)
|4
|1-3
|0
|2-3
|5
|Nick Ortinau (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|3
|Landon Gordon (#15, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-2
|2
|Keith Johnson (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0-2
|2-2
|3
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.