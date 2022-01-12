 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Washington 77, Francis Howell Central 75
12345Final
Washington15141929077
Francis Howell Central17181525075
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington6-71-3716/55751/58
Francis Howell Central3-100-2612/47759/58
Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Adam Painter (#22, 6-5, G, Sr.)2610-210-16-103
Connor Casler (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)193-83-84-41
Traveon Williams (#3, 6-4, F, Sr.)196-907-105
Keevon Donegan (#4, Sr.)41-302-35
Nick Ortinau (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)30-11-303
Landon Gordon (#15, 6-0, G, Sr.)20-102-22
Keith Johnson (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)200-22-23
