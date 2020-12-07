 Skip to main content
Box: Washington 83, Owensville 57
Box: Washington 83, Owensville 57

  • 0
1234Final
Washington1922182483
Owensville1214112057
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington3-20-0317/63249/50
Owensville0-30-0144/29228/46
Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.
OwensvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Bryce Payne (#11, 6-2, So.)206-112-32-43
Austin Lowder (#22, 5-9, Jr.)102-32-301
Brendan Decker (#2, 6-0, Jr.)72-31-304
Derek Brandt (#21, 6-1, Jr.)71-30-15-72
Tyler Heidbrink (#30, 6-3, Sr.)52-501-11
Landon Valley (#23, 6-1, Jr.)31-701-32
Zaid Epstein (#14, 5-8, Sr.)20-20-32-41
Macen Blankenship (#24, 5-10, Sr.)10-101-25
