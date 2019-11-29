|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|7
|15
|15
|20
|57
|Borgia
|9
|12
|15
|13
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|2-0
|0-0
|111/56
|95/48
|Borgia
|1-1
|0-0
|127/64
|105/52
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Max Meyers (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|12
|0-2
|3-9
|3-4
|5
|Trent Strubberg (5-8, G, Sr.)
|12
|5-10
|0-3
|2-3
|2
|Cole Weber (#30, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|8
|0-2
|2-12
|2-2
|1
|Alex Brinkmann (#23, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|8
|3-9
|0
|2-3
|5
|Andrew Dyson (#4, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-3
|0
|3
|Andrew Patton (#32, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0-1
|3