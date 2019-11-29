Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Washington715152057
Borgia912151349
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington2-00-0111/5695/48
Borgia1-10-0127/64105/52
Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Max Meyers (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)120-23-93-45
Trent Strubberg (5-8, G, Sr.)125-100-32-32
Cole Weber (#30, 6-3, G, Sr.)80-22-122-21
Alex Brinkmann (#23, 6-2, F, Sr.)83-902-35
Andrew Dyson (#4, 6-0, G, Jr.)51-41-303
Andrew Patton (#32, 6-6, F, Jr.)42-200-13

