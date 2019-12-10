|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|16
|18
|14
|19
|67
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|15
|13
|13
|8
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|6-0
|1-0
|369/62
|290/48
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0-2
|0-1
|81/14
|133/22
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabe McCrary (#12, Jr.)
|15
|3
|2
|3-5
|1
|Jaden Betton (#10, So.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|2
|Elliott Cowell (#24, G, So.)
|8
|1
|0
|6-9
|2
|Trey Darrisaw (#32, F, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Cooper Swift (#34, F, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|David Richard (#40, F, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Alex Fillner (#30, G, So.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|0
|Luke Linden (#14, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4