1234Final
Washington1618141967
Liberty (Wentzville)151313849
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington6-01-0369/62290/48
Liberty (Wentzville)0-20-181/14133/22
Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Gabe McCrary (#12, Jr.)15323-51
Jaden Betton (#10, So.)9401-22
Elliott Cowell (#24, G, So.)8106-92
Trey Darrisaw (#32, F, Jr.)51102
Cooper Swift (#34, F, So.)42002
David Richard (#40, F, So.)3101-23
Alex Fillner (#30, G, So.)3003-40
Luke Linden (#14, G, Jr.)21004

