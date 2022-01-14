 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Waterloo 60, Triad 53
Box: Waterloo 60, Triad 53

12345Final
Waterloo0000060
Triad0000053
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Waterloo11-64-1902/53857/50
Triad9-122-41060/621050/62
Waterloo
Individual stats Have not been reported.
TriadPtsFG3FGFTFL
Drew WInslow (#1, 6-4, Fr.)207-112-202
Jake Stewart (#2, 6-4, Jr.)120-24-703
Mcgrady Noyes (#13, 6-5, Jr.)92-61-32-23
Ayden Hitt (#11, 5-10, Jr.)51-41-201
AJ Mills (#32, 6-2, Jr.)30-11-102
Gabe Giacoletto (#10, 5-11, Sr.)21-20-103
Lane Mahnesmith (#50, 6-7, So.)21-200-23
