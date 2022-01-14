Box: Waterloo 60, Triad 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Waterloo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Triad
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Waterloo
|11-6
|4-1
|902/53
|857/50
|Triad
|9-12
|2-4
|1060/62
|1050/62
|Waterloo
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Triad
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Drew WInslow (#1, 6-4, Fr.)
|20
|7-11
|2-2
|0
|2
|Jake Stewart (#2, 6-4, Jr.)
|12
|0-2
|4-7
|0
|3
|Mcgrady Noyes (#13, 6-5, Jr.)
|9
|2-6
|1-3
|2-2
|3
|Ayden Hitt (#11, 5-10, Jr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|AJ Mills (#32, 6-2, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|2
|Gabe Giacoletto (#10, 5-11, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|Lane Mahnesmith (#50, 6-7, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-2
|3
Tags
