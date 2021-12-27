 Skip to main content
Box: Waterloo 64, Gibault 54
Box: Waterloo 64, Gibault 54

1234Final
Gibault157102254
Waterloo1911132164
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gibault7-40-0492/45388/35
Waterloo6-42-1505/46505/46
GibaultPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaden Augustine (#10, 6-0, Jr.)17605-85
Kameron Hanvey (#11, 5-10, Jr.)12502-42
Hudson Blank (#22, 6-1, So.)10311-22
Jude Green (#30, 6-3, Sr.)6202-23
Gavin Kesler (#32, 6-3, So.)51102
Ian Bollinger (#24, 6-0, Sr.)42001
WaterlooPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ty Lenhardt (#2, 6-3, Sr.)26635-81
Logan Calvert (#33, 6-5, Sr.)14602-22
Alex Stell (#40, 6-7, Fr.)10500-13
Ian Schrader (#13, 6-2, Sr.)6202-53
Anthony Maxey (#44, 6-5, Sr.)42000
Clayton McAlister (#34, 6-4, Sr.)4102-21
