Box: Waterloo 64, Gibault 54

|Gibault
|15
|7
|10
|22
|54
|Waterloo
|19
|11
|13
|21
|64
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gibault
|7-4
|0-0
|492/45
|388/35
|Waterloo
|6-4
|2-1
|505/46
|505/46
|Gibault
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaden Augustine (#10, 6-0, Jr.)
|17
|6
|0
|5-8
|5
|Kameron Hanvey (#11, 5-10, Jr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-4
|2
|Hudson Blank (#22, 6-1, So.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|2
|Jude Green (#30, 6-3, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Gavin Kesler (#32, 6-3, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ian Bollinger (#24, 6-0, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Waterloo
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ty Lenhardt (#2, 6-3, Sr.)
|26
|6
|3
|5-8
|1
|Logan Calvert (#33, 6-5, Sr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-2
|2
|Alex Stell (#40, 6-7, Fr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-1
|3
|Ian Schrader (#13, 6-2, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-5
|3
|Anthony Maxey (#44, 6-5, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Clayton McAlister (#34, 6-4, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
Tags
