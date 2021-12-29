Box: Waterloo 71, Civic Memorial 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Waterloo
|18
|12
|16
|25
|71
|Civic Memorial
|12
|11
|8
|17
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Waterloo
|8-5
|2-1
|700/54
|652/50
|Civic Memorial
|2-12
|0-5
|590/45
|833/64
|Waterloo
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Logan Calvert (#33, 6-5, Sr.)
|20
|7
|0
|6-8
|2
|Ty Lenhardt (#2, 6-3, Sr.)
|18
|6
|0
|6-6
|3
|Ian Schrader (#13, 6-2, Sr.)
|16
|4
|1
|5-6
|4
|Anthony Maxey (#44, 6-5, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alex Stell (#40, 6-7, Fr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|2
|Bryce Kollack (#5, 5-11, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Rodrigo Lopez Tercero (#35, 6-5, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Civic Memorial
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aslan Henderson (#14, 5-8, Sr.)
|11
|2
|1
|4-6
|3
|Adam Ogden (5-9, Fr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|1
|D.J. Dutton (#1, 5-10, So.)
|6
|0
|1
|3-4
|1
|Dathan Greene (#11, 5-10, Jr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|5
|Dalton Buhs (#44, 6-3, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Sam Buckley (#24, 6-11, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|3
|Manny Silva (#3, 6-1)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Noah Petersen (#25, 5-9, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Melvin Hodge (#55, 6-4, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.