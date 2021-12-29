 Skip to main content
Box: Waterloo 71, Civic Memorial 48
1234Final
Waterloo1812162571
Civic Memorial121181748
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Waterloo8-52-1700/54652/50
Civic Memorial2-120-5590/45833/64
WaterlooPtsFG3FGFTFL
Logan Calvert (#33, 6-5, Sr.)20706-82
Ty Lenhardt (#2, 6-3, Sr.)18606-63
Ian Schrader (#13, 6-2, Sr.)16415-64
Anthony Maxey (#44, 6-5, Sr.)63000
Alex Stell (#40, 6-7, Fr.)6111-22
Bryce Kollack (#5, 5-11, Sr.)30100
Rodrigo Lopez Tercero (#35, 6-5, So.)21000
Civic MemorialPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aslan Henderson (#14, 5-8, Sr.)11214-63
Adam Ogden (5-9, Fr.)114101
D.J. Dutton (#1, 5-10, So.)6013-41
Dathan Greene (#11, 5-10, Jr.)6111-25
Dalton Buhs (#44, 6-3, Jr.)42002
Sam Buckley (#24, 6-11, Jr.)3101-13
Manny Silva (#3, 6-1)30101
Noah Petersen (#25, 5-9, So.)2002-20
Melvin Hodge (#55, 6-4, Sr.)21003
