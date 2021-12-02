 Skip to main content
Box: Waterloo 74, Valmeyer 41
Box: Waterloo 74, Valmeyer 41

1234Final
Waterloo000074
Valmeyer000041
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Waterloo2-20-0227/57203/51
Valmeyer0-40-0163/41314/78
Waterloo
Individual stats Have not been reported.
ValmeyerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Vincent Oggero (#2, Jr.)102-22-60-11
Jordan McSchooler (#10, Sr.)70-71-14-62
Landon Roy (#14)70-42-21-23
Ethan Rowe-Brown (#51, Sr.)63-60-102
Aiden Crossin (#3)51-30-33-40
Harry Miller (#21, Jr.)30-21-300
Evan Rowe-Brown (#55, Sr.)21-40-102
Mason Eschmann (#22)10-401-20
