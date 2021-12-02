Box: Waterloo 74, Valmeyer 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Waterloo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|74
|Valmeyer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Waterloo
|2-2
|0-0
|227/57
|203/51
|Valmeyer
|0-4
|0-0
|163/41
|314/78
|Waterloo
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Valmeyer
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Vincent Oggero (#2, Jr.)
|10
|2-2
|2-6
|0-1
|1
|Jordan McSchooler (#10, Sr.)
|7
|0-7
|1-1
|4-6
|2
|Landon Roy (#14)
|7
|0-4
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|Ethan Rowe-Brown (#51, Sr.)
|6
|3-6
|0-1
|0
|2
|Aiden Crossin (#3)
|5
|1-3
|0-3
|3-4
|0
|Harry Miller (#21, Jr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|Evan Rowe-Brown (#55, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|Mason Eschmann (#22)
|1
|0-4
|0
|1-2
|0
Tags
