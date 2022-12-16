Box: Wayne City 49, Lovejoy 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lovejoy
|10
|8
|12
|16
|46
|Wayne City
|18
|2
|15
|14
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lovejoy
|6-5
|0-0
|563/51
|541/49
|Wayne City
|6-0
|0-0
|329/30
|262/24
|Lovejoy
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jeremy McLorn (#5, 6-0, G, So.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|1
|Pierre Lucas (#12, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Birlwind Reed (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Jeremiah McLorn (#3, 6-0, G, So.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|0
|Odell Jordan (#21, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Wayne City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jonny Durham (#3, 5-11, Sr.)
|20
|1
|6
|0
|0
|Justin Durham (6-6, Sr.)
|14
|4
|2
|0-1
|0
|Grant Lewis (#22, 6-3, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Grayson Habermass (#15, 6-5, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|2
|Chase Smith (#1, 6-0, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1