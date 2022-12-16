 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Wayne City 49, Lovejoy 46

1234Final
Lovejoy108121646
Wayne City182151449
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lovejoy6-50-0563/51541/49
Wayne City6-00-0329/30262/24

LovejoyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jeremy McLorn (#5, 6-0, G, So.)132301
Pierre Lucas (#12, 5-10, G, Sr.)123201
Birlwind Reed (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)93103
Jeremiah McLorn (#3, 6-0, G, So.)6111-20
Odell Jordan (#21, 5-6, G, Fr.)60200
Wayne CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jonny Durham (#3, 5-11, Sr.)201600
Justin Durham (6-6, Sr.)14420-10
Grant Lewis (#22, 6-3, Sr.)72103
Grayson Habermass (#15, 6-5, Sr.)6300-12
Chase Smith (#1, 6-0, Sr.)21001
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

