|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Okawville
|5
|14
|9
|14
|42
|Wayne City
|12
|13
|12
|15
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Okawville
|14-20
|4-6
|1498/44
|1578/46
|Wayne City
|9-2
|0-0
|589/17
|487/14
|Okawville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aiden Anderson (#44, 6-7, So.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-1
|4
|Dillon Teter (#10, 5-11, Jr.)
|8
|1
|1
|3-4
|4
|Hayden Shubert (#21, 6-3, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Grant Schleifer (#3, 5-9, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|4
|Joseph Jansen (#40, 6-5, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Wayne City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Justin Durham (6-6, Sr.)
|17
|6
|0
|5-6
|2
|Grant Lewis (#22, 6-3, Sr.)
|14
|4
|1
|3-3
|1
|Chase Smith (#1, 6-0, Sr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|3
|Grayson Habermass (#15, 6-5, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-2
|4
|Jonny Durham (#3, 5-11, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Tanner McNeil (#4, 6-2, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0