|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|10
|14
|5
|10
|39
|Wayne City
|13
|19
|8
|17
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|16-16
|6-4
|1672/52
|1592/50
|Wayne City
|8-2
|0-0
|537/17
|445/14
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Sr.)
|17
|7
|0
|3-5
|0
|Isaiah Lintker (So.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Jack Alfeldt (#20, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Andrew Wynn (#3, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Luis Mazariego (#1, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|2
|Owen Tolson (#23, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Wayne City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Justin Durham (6-6, Sr.)
|29
|9
|0
|11-13
|0
|Jonny Durham (#3, 5-11, Sr.)
|9
|0
|2
|3-4
|1
|Grant Lewis (#22, 6-3, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-4
|2
|Grayson Habermass (#15, 6-5, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Chase Smith (#1, 6-0, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Clayten White (#50, 6-0, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0