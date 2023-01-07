Box: Webb City 53, Francis Howell 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Webb City
|18
|15
|8
|12
|53
|Francis Howell
|15
|13
|11
|13
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webb City
|3-0
|0-0
|194/65
|161/54
|Francis Howell
|8-6
|0-0
|743/248
|657/219
People are also reading…
|Webb City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Barron Duda (#25)
|18
|6-7
|2-7
|0
|3
|Holton Keith (#22)
|11
|4-7
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|Omari Jackson (#20)
|7
|3-3
|0
|1-1
|4
|Eli Pace (#10)
|7
|2-3
|0-1
|3-5
|5
|Alex Martin (#31)
|6
|2-6
|0
|2-4
|3
|Joel Hendrix (#21)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Joe Adams (#3)
|2
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|0
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Donovan Sparks (#23, 6-4, SF, Sr.)
|13
|3-6
|1-2
|4-7
|0
|Dwight Lomax, Jr (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)
|13
|1-4
|3-11
|2-2
|3
|Brennon Wibbenmeyer (#10, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|8
|2-4
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|Jeremiah Poniewaz (#3, 6-0, PG, Jr.)
|6
|1-3
|1-1
|1-8
|2
|Ben Toebben (#32, 6-5, PF, Sr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|2
|Jude James (#24, 6-4, PF, Jr.)
|3
|1-3
|0
|1-2
|2
|Joshwin Thomas (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|2