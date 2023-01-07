 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Webb City 53, Francis Howell 52

1234Final
Webb City181581253
Francis Howell1513111352
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webb City3-00-0194/65161/54
Francis Howell8-60-0743/248657/219

Webb CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Barron Duda (#25)186-72-703
Holton Keith (#22)114-71-10-10
Omari Jackson (#20)73-301-14
Eli Pace (#10)72-30-13-55
Alex Martin (#31)62-602-43
Joel Hendrix (#21)21-1001
Joe Adams (#3)21-20-400
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Donovan Sparks (#23, 6-4, SF, Sr.)133-61-24-70
Dwight Lomax, Jr (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)131-43-112-23
Brennon Wibbenmeyer (#10, 6-2, F, Jr.)82-41-11-21
Jeremiah Poniewaz (#3, 6-0, PG, Jr.)61-31-11-82
Ben Toebben (#32, 6-5, PF, Sr.)63-4002
Jude James (#24, 6-4, PF, Jr.)31-301-22
Joshwin Thomas (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)301-202
